Dragons Finish Year Ranked #2 in Minor Leagues in Attendance

Dayton, Ohio - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the final attendance rankings for the recently-completed 2023 season. The Dayton Dragons finished the year with a per-game attendance average of 7,885 to rank second in all Minor League Baseball. The Dragons finished with an attendance total of 520,433 over 66 home dates. The Dragons had no rain-outs in 2023.

The Dragons finished first among the 60 Class-A teams in professional baseball, ranking #1 among Class-A teams for the 23rd consecutive season (every year of the Dragons existence).

The Dragons finished #1 among all teams below the Triple-A level (Single-A and Double-A) for the 17th straight season. There are 90 teams below the Triple-A level in professional baseball.

The 2023 season also marked the 23rd straight year in which the Dragons finished among the top-10 in all Minor League Baseball.

"As the years go by, one element that does not change is that the Dragons continue to have the best fans in baseball," said Robert Murphy, Dragons President & General Manager. "Year after year, Dragons fans continue to show their support and loyalty. We thank our fans and our corporate partners as we continue to strive toward providing great family entertainment and unsurpassed customer service at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. We are already busy in our efforts to make the 2024 season another great year for Dragons baseball."

2023 Rankings by Average Per Home Date

All Classifications of Minor League Baseball (120 Teams)

# Team Average Class

1 Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7,990 AAA

2 Dayton Dragons 7,885 A

3 Columbus Clippers 7,847 AAA

4 Indianapolis Indians 7,842 AAA

5 Nashville Sounds 7,736 AAA

6 Worcester Red Sox 7,424 AAA

7 Albuquerque Isotopes 7,048 AAA

8 Las Vegas Aviators 6,838 AAA

9 Charlotte Knights 6,833 AAA

10 El Paso Chihuahuas 6,772 AAA

Midwest League

# Team Total Average

1 Dayton Dragons 520,433 7,885

2 West Michigan Whitecaps 360,999 5,730

3 Fort Wayne TinCaps 340,038 5,313

4 South Bend Cubs 314,591 4,915

5 Lansing Lugnuts 299,449 4,679

6 Lake County Captains 193,436 3,517

7 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 227,119 3,494

8 Great Lakes Loons 186,080 3,001

9 Quad Cities River Bandits 173,724 2,632

10 Cedar Rapids Kernels 161,205 2,480

11 Peoria Chiefs 158,209 2,472

12 Beloit Sky Carp 104,411 1,606

Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

