Dragons and Day Air Credit Union to Host College Prep Night on Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark

September 24, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union will host College Prep Night, a FREE educational event for prospective college students at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday, September 25 from 6 - 8 pm.

College Prep Night is a one-stop college resource event to guide prospective college students and their parents through the process of planning an educational path. Prospective college students who RSVP prior to the event will be entered to win one of two, $1,000 scholarships courtesy of Day Air Credit Union. Students must pre-register for the event online and attend to be considered.

More than 70 colleges and universities will be present, including Miami University, University of Dayton, Wright State University, University of Cincinnati, Ohio State University, Ohio University, Xavier University, Edison State Community College, the Art Academy of Cincinnati, Kettering College, and the Ohio National Guard, alongside numerous additional schools from across the country. Colleges and universities will have representatives on hand to answer whatever questions prospective students may have about college life at each school.

"At Day Air, our dedication to supporting the financial health of our members and the community is unwavering," said Bill Burke, President and CEO of Day Air Credit Union.

"Making decisions about higher education can be both challenging and critical, and we take pride in offering College Prep Night as a valuable resource to local families, empowering them to make well-informed choices."

More than 1,000 students and their guests are expected to attend.

To learn more about College Prep Night and RSVP, visit www.daytondragons.com/collegeprep.

