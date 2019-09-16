Down East Wood Ducks Announce 2020 Schedule

September 16, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks have announced the release of their 2020 regular season schedule. The schedule will include 70 regular season home games and an exhibition game on Monday, April 6th for a total of 71 regular season home games.

The Wood Ducks will again open the regular season at home as the team will kick off the 2020 campaign on Thursday, April 9th when they take on the Potomac Nationals. The game will begin a 7-game homestand that will also see the Woodies take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The regular season home schedule will end with the Wood Ducks also hosting the Potomac Nationals on September 1st-3rd.

The 2020 season will see the Carolina League return to a schedule weighted more towards divisional play as the 70 home games will feature 41 games versus Southern Division opponents and 29 vs. Northern Division opponents. The 2019 schedule was more balanced between the divisions and saw the Wood Ducks play the Southern Division 31 times and the Northern Division 39 times.

For the first time in team history, the Wood Ducks will play a home game on July 4th. In fact, the Wood Ducks will be at home for a number of holidays in 2020 as they will host games on: Good Friday (4/10), Easter (4/12), Cinco de Mayo (5/5), Armed Forces Day (5/16), Memorial Day (5/25), Flag Day (6/14), Father's Day (6/21) and Independence Day (7/4).

The schedule is also very family friendly as 8 of the 11 home weekend series for the Wood Ducks will occur while most of the local public schools are on summer break. Season tickets are expected to go on sale in November and will be available online at www.woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at 252-686-5172 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri - 9am-5pm).

You can keep up with the Wood Ducks in the off-season and find out all of the breaking news for the 2020 season by visiting www.woodducksbaseball.com, @GoWoodDucks on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

