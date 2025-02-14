Down East Bird Dawgs Ink Deal with Lefty Don 'Donny' Goodes

KINSTON, North Carolina - The Down East Bird Dawgs, along with the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, have inked a deal with lefthanded pitcher Don 'Donny' Goodes to join the club for the inaugural 2025 season!

Led by Field Manager Brett Wellman, the Bird Dawgs continue to build their inaugural roster with less than three months until the home opener on Friday, May 9, 2025, at Historic Grainger Stadium. The Bird Dawgs officially signed Goodes on February 7, 2025 as the fifth pitcher added to the current roster.

Goodes spent five years playing on the collegiate level for Adrian (2022-23), Northwestern Ohio (2020-21) and Virginia Military Institute (2019). In 2023, Goodes played summer ball in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League for the Grand Lake Mariners. On all levels, Goodes has logged a 3-5 record, a 6.66 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 78.1 innings pitched. At bat, Goodes has played 315 games since 2019, hitting .324 with 179 RBI, 75 doubles, 20 triples, 14 homers and 142 stolen bases.

Throughout his collegiate career, Goodes was primarily an outfielder and would occasionally get on the mound. During his senior year of college, his coaches encouraged him to focus on pitching, leading him to sign with the Eastside Diamond Hoppers as a LHP in 2024, as part of the United Shore Professional Baseball League.

