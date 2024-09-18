Double-Feature Movie Night Saturday at Jackson® Field™

September 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - For the first time since 2020, the Lansing Lugnuts are hosting a full Movie Night at the Ballpark: a Saturday double-feature of "Inside Out 2" and "Barbie"!

Admission is $12, available for purchase online at milb.com/lansing as well as the Jackson® Field™ stadium box office. Gates open at 5 p.m., with Inside Out 2 starting at 6 p.m.

Moviegoers are invited to bring their own chairs and blankets to picnic on the field or make themselves comfortable in the seating bowl. Beverages and food will be available at the ballpark.

Miniature Golf at the Ballpark, presented by Leading Edge Golf and Zap Zone XL, opens from Thursday through Sunday, and will be open for play throughout the movies. Rounds cost $5 apiece and golfers are encouraged to bring their own putters.

For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.