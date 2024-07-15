Don't Miss the Big Game on July 21st - Special Performances by IAMSU and SÃâ¦ÃÂlauren

United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Get ready for an unforgettable day of soccer and entertainment! On Sunday, July 21st, join us as Oakland Roots take on Sacramento Republic FC in a nationally broadcast game on CBS presented by Anthem Blue Cross, featuring special performances you won't want to miss.

Event Highlights:

- Pregame Performance by SÃ ÂLauren: Arrive early to catch an exclusive pregame performance by the Emmy Award winning SÃ ÂLauren. SÃ ÂLauren's soulful music will set the perfect tone for an exciting match day.

- Halftime Performance by IAMSU: During halftime, enjoy a dynamic performance by Bay Area's own IAMSU. Later this Summer, join IAMSU at Great America for IAMSUMMER Fest on August 3rd.

Game Details:

- Date: Sunday, July 21st

- SÃ ÂLauren Performance: 12:30 PM PT

- IAMSU Performance: Halftime

- Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Hayward, CA

- Broadcast: Live on CBS

