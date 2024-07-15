Don't Miss the Big Game on July 21st - Special Performances by IAMSU and SÃâ¦ÃÂlauren
July 15, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Get ready for an unforgettable day of soccer and entertainment! On Sunday, July 21st, join us as Oakland Roots take on Sacramento Republic FC in a nationally broadcast game on CBS presented by Anthem Blue Cross, featuring special performances you won't want to miss.
Event Highlights:
- Pregame Performance by SÃ ÂLauren: Arrive early to catch an exclusive pregame performance by the Emmy Award winning SÃ ÂLauren. SÃ ÂLauren's soulful music will set the perfect tone for an exciting match day.
- Halftime Performance by IAMSU: During halftime, enjoy a dynamic performance by Bay Area's own IAMSU. Later this Summer, join IAMSU at Great America for IAMSUMMER Fest on August 3rd.
Game Details:
- Date: Sunday, July 21st
- SÃ ÂLauren Performance: 12:30 PM PT
- IAMSU Performance: Halftime
- Venue: Pioneer Stadium, Hayward, CA
- Broadcast: Live on CBS
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 15, 2024
- Don't Miss the Big Game on July 21st - Special Performances by IAMSU and SÃâ¦ÃÂlauren - Oakland Roots
- The Ball Is Back: The Somos Unidos Foundation Launches Year Three of Annual Gala - New Mexico United
- Hartford Athletic Transfer Rece Buckmaster to San Antonio FC - Hartford Athletic
- San Antonio FC Acquires Rece Buckmaster Via Transfer from Hartford Athletic - San Antonio FC
- Hall of Fame Induction Ties Hounds' Past & Present - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Details Set - Indy Eleven
- FC Tulsa Launches Charitable Foundation - FC Tulsa
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oakland Roots Stories
- Don't Miss the Big Game on July 21st - Special Performances by IAMSU and SÃâ¦ÃÂlauren
- Oakland Goes Down in Pittsburgh in Big 0-5 Defeat
- Oakland Goes Down in Pittsburgh in Big 0-5 Defeat
- Match Notes (7.13.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Roots Sports Clubs Development Team Project 51O Partners with Omada Game