Don'T Miss SHREK at Hammons Field on Saturday

The Springfield Cardinals invite you to Films at the Field! Gather up a pod of up to six friends and family and come enjoy a viewing of Shrek this Saturday, April 17 at 7:00 p.m. (gates open 6:00 p.m.) inside Hammons Field.

Capacity for Films at the Field is limited, so reserve a spot for your pod today while space is available! Tickets are $10 per person and can purchased at www.springfieldcardinals.com/theme and by clicking the link at the bottom of this e-blast.

Concessions stands will be open to moviegoers on the concourse level. Please note that Hammons Field will be a cash-free ballpark in 2021 in order to greatly reduce shared touchpoints and help keep our fans and staff safe. Fans can use credit cards, debit cards and Springfield Cardinals Gift Cards anywhere in the stadium.

Health & Safety -- Feel sick? Stay home.

The Cardinals are committed to the health and safety of our fans and employees. We have worked with Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department (S-GCHD) to enhance our health and safety measures for the 2021 season. These protocols were developed in conjunction with MLB, S-GCHD and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for the protection of everyone enjoying Hammons Field. Please review the health and safety measures prior to visiting the ballpark.

Full Cardinals Health & Safety guidelines are available at www.springfieldcardinals.com/safety.

By entering Hammons Field, fans are confirming that they are not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 identified by the CDC at CDC.gov.

Please maintain a safe distance of at least six feet from fans sitting outside of your seating pod. While at the ballpark, please pay attention to all posted signage regarding capacity, directional flow, and viewing guidelines.

Face coverings are required at Hammons Field at all times. Limited exceptions include:

- Children under the age of 2

- While actively eating or drinking in your seat

All fans visiting Hammons Field must bring and wear their own CDC-approved face covering, per Major League Baseball guidelines. Face coverings must be worn over the nose and mouth, and must be worn prior to arrival at the entry gates. Face coverings that will NOT be allowed include:

- Face shields alone (face shields accompanying a face covering will be allowed)

- Any covering that does not fit securely on the face and over the nose and mouth

- Gaiters, bandanas and masks that are vented or have exhaust ports

- Any plastic transparent face or mouth guard/covering

- Any face covering that has explicit or inappropriate imagery or language

The Springfield Cardinals reserve the right to refuse entry to any fan not wearing proper face covering.

Numerous hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the ballpark. Fans and staff are encouraged to sanitize and wash their hands frequently.

