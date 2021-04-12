Sod Poodles Announce Full Promotional Schedule for 2021 Season

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, released their full 2021 season promotional schedule today with a wide variety of exciting events for Amarillo and the entire Texas Panhandle. Twenty-four (24) fireworks shows, over 15 fan giveaway nights, and numerous promotional nights are featured throughout both the Sod Poodles and Sod Squad home seasons.

The comeback season of Sod Poodles baseball will kick off with Opening Night on May 18 which features a replica 2019 Texas League Championship ring giveaway to the first 1,500 fans through the HODGETOWN gates. The initial homestand will welcome back daily promotions including Weiner Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Friday Night Fireworks, and Hometown Hero Sundays.

The team's first theme night of 2021 will be presented in the Sod Poodles' second homestand with World of Wizards Night on Saturday, June 12, which also features a post-game fireworks show. Four additional theme nights also with post-game fireworks will be held during the 2021 season - Luau Night (June 19), Christmas in July (July 24), Princess Night (August 14), and Sky Fest (Sept. 18), which features the LARGEST post-game fireworks show to end the regular season. All fans who attend each theme night are encouraged to join in the fun and dress the part.

Also, during the season, as part of Minor League Baseball's initiative celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture, the Sod Poodles team will transform into the "Pointy Boots de Amarillo" for 10 games during the 2021 season. The team joins over 80 other teams across Minor League Baseball in the "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup." The league-wide initiative is a season-long event series for participating teams that is specifically designed to embrace and celebrate the local Hispanic and Latino community. The Pointy Boots will debut their new identity the night of their Friday, May 21 game and will transform into the brand every Wednesday Sod Poodles home game following with branded on-field jerseys. Each night will include specialty food, drinks, activities, programs, and in-game entertainment that proudly showcases Amarillo's Hispanic community.

Over 15 fan giveaway nights will take place at HODGETOWN throughout the team's 2021 season and, due to high demand from the community and fans, has been increased to 1,500 items per giveaway, made possible by team partners and sponsors. Featured giveaways in 2021 include the Opening Night replica Championship ring giveaway on May 18, Clear Fanny Pack giveaway on July 1, Taylor Trammell bobblehead giveaway on July 25, and the Championship Jersey giveaway on August 29.

Group hospitality options throughout the home season are now available. For more information on booking your group outing, contact groups@sodpoodles.com or by phone at 806-803-7762.

The Sod Poodles will host their 2021 home opener at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 18 against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, to begin their initial six-game homestand. The Sod Squad summer collegiate team opens their home season on Friday, May 26 against the Brazos Valley Bombers.

For the most up-to-date news on HODGETOWN Events and the Sod Poodles along with detailed information on the 2021 season, promotions, and tickets, follow the team on social media @sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

A summary of 2021 promotions and events is listed below (all subject to change):

24 FIREWORKS SHOWS featuring:

- Sod Poodles Opening Night - May 18

- Post-game Fireworks - May 22

- Independence Day Weekend Celebration - July 3 & 4

- 15 Friday Night Fireworks Shows

- 5 Special Theme Night Shows - June 12 (World of Wizards Night), June 19 (Luau Night), July 24 (Christmas in July), August 14 (Princess Night), and September 18 (SkyFest)

OVER 15 FAN GIVEAWAY NIGHTS featuring:

- Replica Championship Ring May 18

- Magnet Schedule May 18-21

- Clear Plastic Bag May 22

- Buddy Reed Home Run Bobblehead May 23

- Owen Miller Bobblehead June 13

- Championship Canvas Photo June 20

- Clear Fanny Pack July 1

- Taylor Trammell Bobblehead July 25

- Beer Stein July 29

- Sod Poodles T-Shirt July 31

- MacKenzie Gore Bobblehead August 1

- Kids Pillowcase August 15

- Championship Jersey August 29

- T-shirt Hoodie September 12

SPECIALTY/PROMOTIONAL Games:

- World of Wizards Night May 18

- Bark in the Park June 16

- Luau Night June 19

- Christmas in July July 24

- What's A "Sod Poodle" Night July 31

- Princess Night August 14

- Gold Sox Night August 28

- Diamond Dig September 11

- Bark in the Park September 15

- Sky Fest September 18

POINTY BOOTS DE AMARILLO Games:

- Debut Game May 21

- Nine (9) additional dates (each Wednesday) June 3, June 16, June 30, July 21, July 28, August 11,

August 25, September 8, September 15

DAILY PROMOTIONS (for Sod Poodles and Sod Squad home games):

- $2 Tuesday 11 Total Dates (Select and Limited $2 game tickets)

- Wiener Wednesday 14 Total Dates ($1 Hot Dogs)

- Thirsty Thursday 14 Total Dates (Discounted Beers)

- Friday Night Fireworks 15 Total Dates

- Hometown Hero Sundays: 11 Total Dates (50% off tickets for Military/First Responders)

