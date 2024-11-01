Don't Forget - Vote for the Captains Ring of Honor
November 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lake County Captains News Release
(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains are thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever Lake County Captains Ring of Honor, an exclusive accolade recognizing the top 20 players who have shaped the franchise's rich history. For the first time, fans are invited to play a pivotal role in deciding which standout players will be forever immortalized in the Ring of Honor.
With nearly two decades of talent and unforgettable moments, we want those who have lived these stories to have a voice in choosing the inaugural class of honorees. Fans will be able to rank nominated players based on their contributions to the team both on and off the field.
Your Voice Matters: Join us in celebrating the players who made the greatest impact on our franchise. Take a few minutes to reminisce, rank your favorite Captains, and help honor those who deserve recognition for generations to come.
How It Works:
Vote Ranking: Fans will rank each nominated player from 1 to 5, with 5 being an "absolute must-have" and 1 indicating the player is not deserving of a spot.
Selection: The top 20 highest-ranked players will earn their place in the Ring of Honor.
