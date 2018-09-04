Donato Earns MWL Pitcher of the Week Honors for Second Time in August

Davenport, Iowa - Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Chad Donato has been named the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 27 - September 3. This is the second time that Donato received the honor in the last three weeks. He was also recently named the league's Player of the Month for August. River Bandits players received seven weekly awards this season, six of them belonging to members of the pitching staff.

Donato was dominant in his only appearance this week, a start against the Clinton LumberKings on Friday night. In that game, the right-hander earned the victory by tossing 6.0 shutout innings and allowing just two hits. He also matched his career-high with 11 strikeouts.

For the season, the native of Cypress, Texas is 6-0 with a 2.04 earned run average. He has picked up the win in six consecutive starts. Donato has 77 strikeouts in 61.2 innings of work and has limited the opposition to a .176 batting average against him.

The 23-year old was drafted by the Astros in the 11th round of the 2016 draft out of West Virginia University. He started the 2018 season in Tri-City and was the ValleyCats starter on opening day in June.

