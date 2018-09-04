1st Round Playoff Schedule Set
September 4, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release
South Bend, IN - The Midwest League announces the 1st Round Playoff Schedule.
WEDNESDAY, September 5, 2018
Eastern Division
Bowling Green @ Lansing 7:05 PM ET
Umpires: Harrison Silverman & Steve Hodgins
Great Lakes @ West Michigan 7:05 PM ET
Umpires: Ty Krauss & Jake Bruner
Western Division
Quad Cities @ Peoria 6:30 PM CT
Umpires: Steven Jaschinski & Kyle Nichol
Cedar Rapids @ Beloit 7:00 PM CT
Umpires: Chris Presley & Tanner Moore
THURSDAY, September 6, 2018 & FRIDAY, September 7, 2018 (if necessary)
Eastern Division
Lansing @ Bowling Green 6:35 PM CT (Thurs)
Umpires: Harrison Silverman & Steve Hodgins 6:35 PM CT (Fri)
West Michigan @ Great Lakes 7:05 PM ET (Thurs) Umpires: Ty Krauss & Jake Bruner 7:05 PM ET (Fri)
Western Division
Peoria @ Quad Cities 6:35 PM CT (Thurs)
Umpires: Steven Jaschinski & Kyle Nichol 6:35 PM CT (Fri)
Beloit @ Cedar Rapids 6:35 PM CT (Thurs) Umpires: Chris Presley & Tanner Moore 6:35 PM CT (Fri)
