1st Round Playoff Schedule Set

September 4, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release





South Bend, IN - The Midwest League announces the 1st Round Playoff Schedule.

WEDNESDAY, September 5, 2018

Eastern Division

Bowling Green @ Lansing 7:05 PM ET

Umpires: Harrison Silverman & Steve Hodgins

Great Lakes @ West Michigan 7:05 PM ET

Umpires: Ty Krauss & Jake Bruner

Western Division

Quad Cities @ Peoria 6:30 PM CT

Umpires: Steven Jaschinski & Kyle Nichol

Cedar Rapids @ Beloit 7:00 PM CT

Umpires: Chris Presley & Tanner Moore

THURSDAY, September 6, 2018 & FRIDAY, September 7, 2018 (if necessary)

Eastern Division

Lansing @ Bowling Green 6:35 PM CT (Thurs)

Umpires: Harrison Silverman & Steve Hodgins 6:35 PM CT (Fri)

West Michigan @ Great Lakes 7:05 PM ET (Thurs) Umpires: Ty Krauss & Jake Bruner 7:05 PM ET (Fri)

Western Division

Peoria @ Quad Cities 6:35 PM CT (Thurs)

Umpires: Steven Jaschinski & Kyle Nichol 6:35 PM CT (Fri)

Beloit @ Cedar Rapids 6:35 PM CT (Thurs) Umpires: Chris Presley & Tanner Moore 6:35 PM CT (Fri)

