Donald Driver, James Jones, AJ Dillon & More to Play in Charity Softball Game June 12

November 17, 2021







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Green Bay Super Bowl Champions and current stars will combine to bring fans the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1:00pm. Donald Driver, James Jones, and AJ Dillon are the confirmed hosts of the event to raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation and additional local and player charities. The game is sponsored by Network Health.

This will be the only charity softball game held at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in 2022.

Fans may purchase a package that includes one ticket to the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game and three vouchers for a 2022 Timber Rattlers home game starting at 11:00am on Thursday, November 18. Packages start at $61.

Single-game tickets for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game will be available for purchase on Tuesday, November 23 at 11:00am.

Tickets for the softball game are $55 for a front row box seat, $43 for a standard box seat, $25 for a reserved bleacher seat and $15 for a general admission grass seat. There are also a limited number of patio tables - which seat four - available at $252. The patio tables will include one autographed item signed by Donald Driver.

There are 69 All-You-Can-Eat seats available for this game for $85 per seat. This ticket includes admission to the game, an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes, and two beverages (beer, soda, or water).

Fans who purchase tickets by December 1 will be entered in a drawing with the winners selected to be part of an event hosted by Donald Driver in the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club at the stadium on December 14.

"Bringing together generations of Packers stars will help make this year's charity softball game the best we have ever had," said Driver. "Please buy your tickets early because you will not want to miss all of the excitement surrounding the next charity softball game. We are taking this thing to the next level! Go Pack Go!!"

More participants in the game will be announced at a later date.

The game will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation. The mission of the Donald Driver Foundation is to display Strong Hands, Strong Minds, and Loving Hearts to serve as a hand up, not a handout. The Donald Driver Foundation has a core focus in serving underprivileged children and families by addressing health & wellness, safety, and education & career development.

Fans may begin to purchase tickets for just the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 23. Tickets are available in one of the following ways: Over the phone at (920) 733-4152, in person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office, or through the internet at www.timberrattlers.com.

