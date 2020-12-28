Don Roth, Former Stockton Ports Pitcher, Passes Away

The Stockton Ports have learned recently that former Stockton Ports pitcher Don Roth, has passed away. The Ports send condolences to Don's family during this time. Roth died on December 7th at the age of 75. Roth was a pitcher on the 1968 and 1969 Ports teams. Over the two years, he pitched in 6 total games with a 4.50 ERA across 12 total innings.

Roth spent many years as the head baseball coach for James Madison High school in Vienna, VA. Roth was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 8th round of the 1965 MLB Draft out of Spring Arbor University. He played five seasons of minor league baseball before becoming a coach of many sports at James Madison High School.

To learn more about Don Roth visit the following websites:

https://www.baseball-reference.com/register/player.fcgi?id=roth--001don#

https://www.insidenova.com/news/people/former-madison-coach-remembered-for-sincerity-dedication/article_e444e352-3baf-11eb-a04d-4b08bc9208d9.html

