Dominique Malonga Comes Alive at No. 3: Rookies Week

Published on November 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dominique Malonga came ALIVE in the postseason and earns the No. 3 spot

The No.2 pick ran the floor in transition and converted on the game-tying and-1 in the final seconds vs. the Aces.

