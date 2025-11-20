Dominique Malonga Comes Alive at No. 3: Rookies Week
Published on November 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
Dominique Malonga came ALIVE in the postseason and earns the No. 3 spot
The No.2 pick ran the floor in transition and converted on the game-tying and-1 in the final seconds vs. the Aces.
#WNBARookiesWeek
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 20, 2025
- Golden State Valkyries and Kaiser Permanente Launch "Valkyries Holiday Assist" to Help Address Food Insecurity - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Storm Stories
- Seattle Storm Launch 2025 Give Back Fund Campaign
- Seattle Storm Name Sonia Raman as Head Coach
- Nneka Ogwumike Named to 2025 All-WNBA Second Team
- Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor Named to 2025 WNBA All-Defensive Teams
- Dominique Malonga Named to 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Ream