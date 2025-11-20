Dominique Malonga Comes Alive at No. 3: Rookies Week

Published on November 20, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







Dominique Malonga came ALIVE in the postseason and earns the No. 3 spot

The No.2 pick ran the floor in transition and converted on the game-tying and-1 in the final seconds vs. the Aces.

#WNBARookiesWeek







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 20, 2025

Golden State Valkyries and Kaiser Permanente Launch "Valkyries Holiday Assist" to Help Address Food Insecurity - Golden State Valkyries

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.