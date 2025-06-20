Dohnte Meyers EXPLODES for a 70-Yard TD: CFL

June 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Roughriders waste no time getting to work in the second half as Trevor Harris connects with Dohnte Meyers who takes it to the house.







