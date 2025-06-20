Dohnte Meyers EXPLODES for a 70-Yard TD: CFL
June 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
The Roughriders waste no time getting to work in the second half as Trevor Harris connects with Dohnte Meyers who takes it to the house.
