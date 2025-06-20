Sports stats

CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

Dohnte Meyers EXPLODES for a 70-Yard TD: CFL

June 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


The Roughriders waste no time getting to work in the second half as Trevor Harris connects with Dohnte Meyers who takes it to the house.
