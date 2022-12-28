Dog Haus Steps up to the Batter's Box and Swings into Business at Ballpark Commons

FRANKLIN, Wisc. (Dec. 28, 2022) - There's a new Dog Haus coming to Wisconsin and it's serving up the Absolute Würstgourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken and plant-based offerings. And on the weekend of Jan. 7 and 8, guests can support a local Franklin community program while they eat!

On Jan. 7, the acclaimed craft-casual concept will officially make its Wisconsin debut at 7055 S. Ballpark Dr., next to the newly-opened Luxe Golf Bays, at Ballpark Commons. In celebration of its debut, Dog Haus will donate 20% of all food and beverage sales during its opening weekend to the Return on Community (ROC) Foundation.

The ROC Foundation is dedicated to providing support and unique experiences for youth, high school and young adults in sports, recreation, education, employment and wellness. Donations to ROC help it continue supporting nonprofits that provide quality programming in these areas, in partnership with the Milwaukee Wave and Milwaukee Milkmen.

"We're excited for Dog Haus to partner with the ROC Foundation and support all the good it's doing across Milwaukee," said Dog Haus Franchisee and ROC Ventures Owner Mike Zimmerman. "Our whole organization is invested in its mission of preparing kids for success in sports, their careers and life in general by providing a strong foundation and sense of community."

Guests will also have the chance to score big from Jan. 9 to Feb. 8 through Dog Haus' special text-to-win giveaway. Fans can enter by texting 'Win BPC' to 833.440.1110 or by scanning a QR code at the Dog Haus location to submit their entry. Fifty lucky winners will claim one FREE Haus Dog a month until February 2024. Plus, everyone who enters is guaranteed a burger and beer for $9.99 through January 7, 2023.

"We're looking forward to celebrating with everyone in Franklin during our grand opening," said Franchisee Jim Pekar. "We have so many exciting ways for the community to try our delicious Haus Dogs, Sausages and Burgers. They will quickly see that there is something for everyone on our menu, and at Dog Haus Biergarten Ballpark Commons, everyone is family."

Franklin's first Dog Haus will be open Sunday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Dog Haus is the perfect spot for Wisconsinites to grab a delicious dog before cheering on the Milwaukee Milkmen or the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball team.

"We're excited to expand into the great state of Wisconsin at such a cool location that offers a great range of entertainment options, in the same way that our menu contains something for everyone," said Dog Haus' Founding Partner Quasim Riaz.

