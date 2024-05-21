DockHounds Roughed up in Milwaukee Rivalry Opener

OCONOMOWOC, WIS - The American Association Wisconsin was reignited Monday night. The Milwaukee Milkmen took game one against the Lake Country DockHounds 10-3 in Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Both starting pitchers dominated through three innings. However, the fourth inning saw some action. The Milkmen strung together a couple of good at-bats, loading the bases for catcher Oscar Santos. One pitch later, the DockHounds trailed by four.

Although, John Swanda's day on the mound didn't reflect the outcome. The 6-foot-2 right-hander pitched five innings allowing four runs on three hits while also striking out five.

"He battled with what he had," DockHounds manager Ken Huckaby said. "He kept us in it."

The DockHound offense struggled to answer as Milwaukee starter, Victor Vargas, pitched a 5-inning shutout.

"Their starting pitcher had a heck of a game," Huckaby said.

The Milkmen added six insurance runs in the seventh inning as Zachary King was roughed up. Milwaukee's offense saw the ball out of the tall lefty as they strung together five hits and three walks in the inning.

Lake Country did strike for two runs in their half of the seventh, however. Josh Morgan got the DockHounds on the board with a solo home run to right-center field. Justin Connell followed suit by beating out a high-chopper to third base. Connell later came around to score on a Deivy Grullon double to left.

"As soon as (Vargas) left the game, we started to put together some good at-bats which is a promising sign that the approach is still there," Huckaby said. "We've been swinging the bats well as of late."

The bottom of the eighth brought more excitement for the DockHounds. Picking up where they left off the previous inning, Lake Country strung together three hits in a row. Morgan picked up another RBI on his single into right field.

The DockHounds' late rally eventually fell short as the Milkmen took game one.

Lake Country looks to even the series on Tuesday.

