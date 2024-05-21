Canaries Blast Three Homeruns to Power Past Cleburne

Sioux Falls, SD - Jordan Barth, Shamoy Christopher and Jabari Henry all homered on Tuesday as the Canaries downed Cleburne 7-4 at the Bird Cage.

The Railroaders raced out to a 3-0 lead before Wyatt Ulrich delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the second. Barth followed with a three-run roundtripper and the Canaries would not trail after that.

Cleburne cashed in on a leadoff double in the third inning and tied the game on a sacrifice fly but Christopher's solo homerun in the fourth put Sioux Falls in front for good.

Henry belted a two-run shot in the fifth inning to extend the Birds' lead and the Sioux Falls trio of Bret Barnett, Matt Dunaway and Charlie Hasty combined to toss four scoreless innings of relief.

Barth finished with three hits while Seth Miller struck out five batters over five innings to earn the win. Hasty picked up his second save and is now one appearance from tying Kris Regas for the franchise all-time record.

The Birds (7-4) and Railroaders will close their three-game interdivisional set Wednesday at 1:05pm.

