DockHounds End Road Trip on a High Note

Winnipeg, Manitoba - Tyler Pike was phenomenal for the Lake Country DockHounds Sunday, carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning amidst a seven inning, one run performance in the 7-4 victory to conclude Lake Country's first road trip of the season.

Pike through two starts is now 1-0 while allowing just two runs in 12 innings.

Just as the DockHounds did on Wednesday in their first and only win prior to Sunday, they scored first. All four times the leadoff runner reached base, he came in to score, and those were the four frames used to boost Lake Country to the win.

Pat Adams got the first hit of the day to begin the third inning and scored on a Thomas Jones RBI single. Then, Blake Tiberi got his first of three hits on the day with a leadoff double in the fourth. He scored on the first of two sacrifice flies from Aaron Simmons in a selfless performance.

In the sixth, Lake Country lept well ahead with three runs, taking advantage of a dropped pop up in foul territory by Winnipeg Goldeyes shortstop Keith Torres. Winnipeg committed another error in the seventh which allowed Thomas Jones to reach and Harrison Smith to score when Andrew Shaps threw the ball down the right field line.

Things got a little dicey in the end when a few JJ Santa Cruz walks came around to score, but Carlos Diaz shut the door by retiring the only batter he faced. The win moves the DockHounds to 2-6 after the 2-4 road trip that included a series loss in Sioux City.

Monday will be an off day for the DockHounds before returning to WBC Park for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday, welcoming the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Kansas City Monarchs to town. You can get tickets at Dockhounds.com/tickets.

