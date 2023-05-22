DockHounds, Bennett Part Ways

Oconomowoc, Wis - Following the 2-6 start, manager Jim Bennett and the Lake Country DockHounds came to a mutual agreement to go separate ways Monday morning. Mike Couchee and Bruce Hines are also no longer with the DockHounds following Bennett's departure. Paul Wagner will serve as the interim manager until a new one is hired before resuming his duties as the pitching coach.

MAY 22:

The Lake Country DockHounds have released OF Casey Dykstra

Lake Country DockHounds have released C Austin Elder

