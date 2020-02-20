Dock Spiders to Host "Baseball at the Bank" Event

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will be hosting a "Baseball at the Bank" event on Wednesday, March 11. The event is schedule to take place from 6-7:30pm at Horicon Bank (854 E Johnson St., Fond du Lac, WI). Zac Charbonneau, the team's returning on-field manager, and General Manager, Chris Ward, will be on hand to discuss the 2020 season and the preliminary roster.

Zac will also be available for autographs from 6-6:30pm. Weaver, the Dock Spiders fun-loving mascot, will be available for photos as well.

Doors open at 6pm and complimentary light snacks will be available. The program will start at 6:30pm. Admission is FREE and the first 100 fans at the event will be entered to win a VIP Suite for a 2020 home game!

Fans who attend the event will also see the unveiling of the new 2020 Dock Spiders on-field road hats. Those in attendance will have the first opportunity to purchase the new road on-field hats.

The Dock Spiders will begin their season at home on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:35pm.

The Dock Spiders have several great ticket options for the upcoming 2020 season. Ticket packages and group tickets are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Dock Spiders ticket office at 920-907-9833 or by stopping by the front office at 980 E Division Street. Ticket information is also available online at www.dockspiders.com.

