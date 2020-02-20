Express Alumni Update: Noah Denoyer

February 20, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release





Tall enough to cast a shadow on every pitching mound in the league, Noah Denoyer is the topic of this week's Express Alumni Update presented by Lakeland University.

The Tracy, California native played his college ball for San Joaquin Delta and standing at a towering 6'5", Denoyer was an intimidating presence on the mound for both the Delta College Mustangs and the Express. In 2019, with the Mustangs, Denoyer helped the Delta to a CCCAA state final four appearance all while racking up four wins, three saves, and 43 strikeouts, in 43.1 innings pitched and 4 starts.

Denoyer made his first appearance for the Express on June, 2nd against Duluth and picked up his first win in the black and orange against Mankato in the Key City. In all, Denoyer earned a 2-0 record with the Express, appearing in nine games, making one start, throwing 21 innings, and striking out 24 with an era of 3.0. Denoyer impressed enough in the first half of the Northwoods League season to be named an NWL All-Star and make the trip to Waterloo for the game.

Set to join Oklahoma State in the fall, Denoyer was signed by the Baltimore Orioles and assigned to the Gulf Coast Orioles in rookie ball where he finished the 2019 season making three appearances and one spot start. With a bright future ahead of him, Denoyer will be one to watch going forward.

