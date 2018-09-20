Dock Spiders 2019 Ticket Packages Now Available

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders 2018 championship season may have just recently ended, but it's already time to starting looking forward to 2019. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are offering several ticket packages for fans to guarantee they won't miss any of the action as they look to defend their Northwoods League title in 2019. Options are on sale now and include full season, half season, and seven-game packages.

Dock Spiders Season Ticket Package holders enjoy the following perks:

Receive a discounted ticket price and never wait in ticket lines

15% discount in the team store

Guaranteed giveaway items that fall within your ticket package...no waiting in line

Same great seat to all Dock Spiders home games

Buyback Program: Can't attend a game within your package? Exchange it (in advance) for another game or receive credit toward the following season

"The support from our fans and our season ticket holders during our championship run was amazing this past season." said General Manager Ryan Moede. "With our smaller 7-game plans and allowing fans to switch out dates, we have a package that fits everyone."

The Dock Spiders ticket office is located at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field (980 E Division St.). While the 2019 schedule will be released in late November, fans don't have to wait and can order tickets now in person by coming to the front office or over the phone by calling (920) 907-9833 between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday through Friday. Ticket packages are also available any time in the ticket section of dockspiders.com.

The Full Season Ticket Package includes a ticket for all 36 home games at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. A Full Season Box Seat (Theater style seat with backrest) option is $360 and the Bleacher Seat option is $288.

The Half Season Ticket Package allows you to pick the 18 Dock Spiders home games you want to attend. A Half Season Box Seat option is $180 and the Bleacher Seat Option is $144.

If you want to make sure you are there for the Dock Spiders 2019 home opener and see the championship banner unveiled, the Seven-Game Opening Day Ticket package is a way to guarantee your seat. This package will include Opening Day along with six great weekend games during the season.

The Souvenir Seven Ticket Package is available for fans who want to be guaranteed to receive giveaways. Each game in the package will feature a Dock Spiders giveaway item, and all ticket package holders are guaranteed to receive one.

Either Seven-Game Package is available for $73.50 (Box Seat Option) or $59.20 (Bleacher Seat Option).

