Duluth Huskies Extend General Manager's Contract

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is happy to announce that they have given a three-year contract extension to Greg Culver, the General Manager of the Duluth Huskies.

Culver is a native of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin, and started his Huskies career in Corporate & Group Sales; Stadium Operations during the 2015 season and was named General Manager after the season ended. Ever since then, he has been working hard to keep the organization successful by staying focused on its mission of achieving excellence in athletics, education, and entertainment.

Culver explained that he is extremely excited to be back for another three years and said "I am confident in our coaching staff. And we're looking forward to getting after it. Our goal and will always be a Northwoods League Championship." He went on to say "I'm deeply committed to the Huskies organization, community, sponsors and fan base. They deserve a championship caliber team and I'll do whatever it takes to keep us at the forefront."

After a great season both on and off the field, Huskies' team owner, Michael Rosenzweig said, "Greg has proven himself to be an invaluable part of our organization and we look forward to the years to come with that same strong commitment".

The Duluth Huskies finished their regular season 47-25 and their post season 3-2. They also broke the team record of team stolen bases previously set at 134 to 167 in the regular season. The team managed to put up a remarkable 460 runs with 703 hits in 72 games. Be sure to stay updated on the Huskies and their journey now through the 2019 season by visiting our website at duluthhuskies.com and following all of our social media.

