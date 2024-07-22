Dobes Is New Sales Director

Waterloo, Iowa - Jay Dobes will serve as the Waterloo Black Hawks' new Director of Sales, the team announced Monday amid preparations for the 2024/25 United States Hockey League season.

Dobes is a Cedar Valley native who learned the game in Waterloo's youth hockey program. He brings a unique combination of familiarity with the community and experience in the sport after previously working with hockey clubs in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Montana. Upon returning to northeast Iowa in 2016, Dobes re-engaged with the Waterloo Youth Hockey Association in various roles, including Coaching Director.

He now joins the Black Hawks from a fulltime role at Waterloo-based O&P1 (Orthotics & Prosthetics).

"Jay brings a lifelong passion for hockey, which is evident," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "We look forward to seeing him take on new challenges and find success building on his great foundation in the game."

As Director of Sales, Dobes will establish and augment partnerships between the Black Hawks and businesses across the Cedar Valley. Those relationships are crucial to the team's on-ice success, while also providing the partner-companies with exposure via a team which generated over 80,000 in attendance during 2023/24. Dobes will also assist large groups as they enjoy Young Arena's hospitality amenities this season.

"Waterloo hockey has been part of my life as long as I can remember," said Dobes. "I would like to thank the Black Hawks for this opportunity, and I look forward to the next two months before puck drop. It's great to be part of planning so many of the exciting things we will be doing this year. I would also like to thank the WYHA for the many opportunities they have provided and the many great people who have helped me along the way."

This will be Dobes' second stint with the team. From 2007 to 2010, he was a member of the Hawks' hockey operations staff under Head Coach P.K. O'Handley. In addition to on-ice work with Black Hawks players, Dobes managed a range of administrative tasks including hotel and travel arrangements.

Over the years which followed, his coaching career continued with the Twin Cities Northern Lights (Minnesota Junior Hockey League), Janesville Jets (North American Hockey League), and Butte Cobras (Western States Hockey League). Dobes developed a wide skill set over that time and was involved in many aspects of those teams' operations. Back in the Cedar Valley beginning in 2016, Dobes has applied his knowledge within the WYHA, serving most recently as the head coach for the program's Junior Gold team.

The Black Hawks open the 2024/25 season at the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic on Saturday, September 21st against the Chicago Steel. One week later, Waterloo's first game at Young Arena will be against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Season tickets for the 2024/25 home schedule are on sale now via tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

