Capitols Acquire Cowan from Omaha

July 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Capitols announced on Monday that the team has acquired forward Bobby Cowan from Omaha. In exchange, Madison has agreed to send defenseman Nathan Tobey to the Lancers.

Cowan, a native of Edina, Minn., joins the Capitols after splitting the 2023-24 season between the high school and USHL level. In 30 games at Edina HS last season, the right-shot forward registered 45 points including 24 goals. He helped lead the Hornets to their 14th state championship scoring the game winning goal in the third period.

At the USHL level, Cowan started to find his groove when he rejoined the Lancers in March. He registered five points in eleven games in March and April, including a goal in the team's final game of the season.

Cowan is committed to play collegiate hockey at the University of St. Thomas.

In return of Cowan, the Capitols have sent defenseman Nathan Tobey to Omaha. In 59 games during the 2023-24 season, the Lantana, Texas, native registered nine points and a plus/minus rating of +1.

Each of the two players will get a chance to face their former squads right away during the 2024-25 season. The Capitols and Lancers will meet on September 19th in both team's season opener.

A PDF of today's release can be found here: https://madcapshockey.com/documents/2024/7/17/Press_Release_PDF_Cowan.docx

