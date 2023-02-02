Dmitri Young to Manage the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the 2023 Season

NILES, OH - Former Major Leaguer and two-time MLB All-Star, Dmitri Young will manage the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League during the 2023 season.

Young was selected as the 4th overall pick in the 1991 draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. During his 13-year career in Major League Baseball, Young recorded a .292 batting average with 648 runs scored and 501 extra-base hits, including 301 doubles, 29 triples and 171 home runs in 1,364 games between the St. Louis Cardinals (1996-97), Cincinnati Reds (1998-01), Detroit Tigers (2002-06), and Washington Nationals (2007-08). During his time in Major League Baseball, Young split time as first baseman (439 games), third baseman (54 games), outfielder (506 games), and designated hitter (316 games).

Young said, "I'm looking forward to returning to Ohio, this time as a Manager in the MLB Draft League." The MLB Draft League provides an unparalleled fan and development experience that features former Major Leaguers and professional players as managers and coaches. Since its inception in 2021, the MLB Draft League has produced 86 MLB Draft picks and had nearly 50 undrafted free agents sign with a Major League organization.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2023 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 1 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com.

