Division One Star Returns to Delaware

August 8, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club welcomes back Darius Davidson of Surrey, BC. The NCAA division one forward played for the Thunder in six games during the 2019-2020 campaign. Davidson potted nine goals and added 5 assists in those six games. The 26-year-old played in the BCHL, NCAA division one at American International College, and the SPHL. Davidson has a natural ability to score goals, and his skating and decision-making are second to none.

General Manager/Head Coach Lou Santini is thrilled to have Davidson back: "Darius is a dynamic forward. The impact he has on the ice makes everyone take notice. Darius is an excellent skater, and can score from anywhere. Everyone gets excited to play with him when he is on their team." CEO/President Charles F. Pens Sr. stated, "Darius is a game changer. Few in this league have his pedigree or skill set. Darius will not only be one of our top forwards, but a top forward in the league."

Welcome back, Darius Davidson!

