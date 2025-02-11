Division I Battery Set to Join Pippins

February 11, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington -- Two Division I talents from California will be joining the Yakima Valley Pippins battery this summer. Oklahoma freshman catcher Cole Hansen and UCLA-commit pitcher Ian Fisher both look to bring a winning mentality to the West Coast League.

Hansen, a native of Norco, is a consistent defensive threat from behind the dish, having thrown out 50% of the baserunners he faced in his high school career. The 6-foot backstop also brings a .349 batting average with him to Oklahoma, where his sister, Kinzie, was a four-time national champion for Sooner softball. Tabbed as the No. 8 catcher out of California in his class by Perfect Game, the four-time all-Big VIII will look to make an immediate impact for the Sooners this spring.

"I am excited to join the Pippins to play competitive baseball in a new environment," Hansen said. "I'm looking forward to winning as a team and growing as a player."

Hansen and the Sooners begin play on Valentine's Day against Lehigh.

Fisher, the 6-foot-1 southpaw from Carlsbad, is an up-tempo pitcher who will mix in off-speed pitches. The first-team all-Costal League recipient as a sophomore missed last year with injury but will return for his senior season with the Lancers. Fisher has been committed to UCLA since his freshman season, describing the Big Ten program as his "dream school." As a high school senior, Fisher looks forward to facing his first collegiate bats this summer.

"Everyone I've talked to, especially playing in Yakima, they said it's awesome," he said. "The fan base is awesome. Host families are awesome. Getting to play with a bunch of guys, meet a bunch of new guys, I'm excited for it."

Fisher, through two seasons at Carlsbad, has a 1.40 career ERA over 84 innings pitched. He has struck out 115 batters against only 16 walks.

Yakima Valley's 11th season begins in Wenatchee on Friday, May 30, against the AppleSox.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from February 11, 2025

Division I Battery Set to Join Pippins - Yakima Valley Pippins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.