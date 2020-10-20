Disney Classic "Hocus Pocus" to Play at Segra Park October 29

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies will host a special Halloween movie night Thursday, October 29 at Segra Park. Fans can watch the 1993 classic "Hocus Pocus" on the video board beyond the left field wall. The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m., but gates will open for the event at 5:30 to allow for fans to make it to their seats and grab snacks prior to the start of the film.

Fans can buy tickets in groups of two or four in the seating bowl for $10 each, plus fees. Each ticket includes a voucher for free popcorn and a drink. Groups larger than four people can call the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 to purchase tickets as a group.

The 1993 comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy won two awards and was nominated for 11 more awards. A teenager moves to Salem, Massachusetts and tries to fit in with a new group of friends. While exploring an old abandoned house, the group awakens a trio of 17th-century witches who used to live there. Now the group has to find out how to break the spell and keep the witches from becoming immortal.

Fans can purchase tickets

here. For more information on this event and other future events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

What can I expect at Segra Park?

Expect the following measures to be in place for the comfort and safety of all attendees:

Masks will be required for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms.

Waivers will be required for all attendees.

All staff will be wearing masks.

All employees handling food and beverages will be wearing masks and gloves.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourse.

Enhanced restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.

Social distancing of six feet between groups shall be required in all queues.

Bring a credit or debit card; no cash will be accepted.

