Dirty Birds Welcome Back Some Familiar Faces

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce seven new players joining the 2022 roster. Popular first baseman/DH Edwin Espinal is returning to the Dirty Birds for the 2022 season. Espinal returned to Charleston for the 2021 season after playing for the former West Virginia Power in 2014. Espinal had a productive first season as a Dirty Bird in 2021, slashing .307/.355/.444 while playing stellar defense at first base. He will be joined by pitcher and utility player, Matt Harrison, a Charleston native who graduated from Nitro High School and played for West Virginia State University before joining the Dirty Birds' 2021 roster. Espinal and Harrison are joined by another fan favorite in catcher Yovan Gonzalez, slashing .269/.343/.390 for the 2021 Dirty Birds' season and relief pitcher, Max Tannenbaum. Espinal, Gonzalez, Harrison and Tannenbaum will team up again with previously signed Player/Coaches, Scott Kelly (IF/Hitting Coach) and Joe Testa (LHP/Pitching Coach).

Three new faces will also be joining the Dirty Birds' roster in 2022. Alejandro Chacin, a RHP who worked his way through the Cincinnati Reds system and was called up to the Majors for the first time in 2017. Adonis Uceta, a RHP who reached AAA for the New York Mets with a career ERA of 3.31 in his nine years of professional baseball. Mark Karaviotis, an outfielder having reached AA, rounds out the first wave of Dirty Birds' players signed for the 2022 season.

"We are thrilled with the composition of the roster that Manager Billy Horn is putting together. Talented players and quality character guys" said Chuck Domino, President of the Dirty Birds.

"These are big time players with big time ties to the community. Being able to announce a Nitro High School grad, a former Cincinnati Red, and former West Virginia Power and Charleston Dirty Bird at the same time is an incredibly special day and a huge step towards building our Championship Roster" said Andy Shea, CEO of the Dirty Birds.

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. For more information on season tickets, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

