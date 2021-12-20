Dirty Birds Turkey Giveaway December 22

December 20, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







The Charleston Dirty Birds will host a turkey giveaway to families just in time for the Christmas holiday.

The Charleston Dirty Birds will host a turkey giveaway to families just in time for the Christmas holiday. The event will take place at Appalachian Power Park on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 4pm.

Families in need of a turkey for the holidays are invited to stop by Appalachian Power Park on December 22nd to pick up a free turkey courtesy of the Charleston Dirty Birds, US Foods and Kroger. The event will begin at 4pm right inside the main gate at Appalachian Power Park and will end when all 100 turkeys are distributed. One turkey per household, first come first serve.

** EVENT DETAILS**

WHEN - Wednesday, December 22, 2021

WHERE - Appalachian Power Park

TIME - 4pm - all the turkeys are given away

"Kroger loves the Charleston community and is pleased to partner with the Dirty Birds to help provide a meal for those in need this holiday season" said James Menees, The Kroger Co. Corporate Affairs Manager.

"The Charleston Dirty Birds are thrilled to provide turkeys to families in need for the holiday season. We are thankful to US Foods and Kroger for their generous donation to make this possible. The Dirty Birds realize the importance of supporting the community, especially to those in need" said Mary Nixon, Vice-President of the Charleston Dirty Birds.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from December 20, 2021

Dirty Birds Turkey Giveaway December 22 - Charleston Dirty Birds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.