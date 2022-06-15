Dirty Birds to Honor Steve Blass

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce that Steve Blass, a former World Series hero, National League All-Star, Cy Young Runner-up and 36-year Pirates broadcaster will be installed into the Charleston Professional Baseball Wall of Fame on Saturday, July 23 at Appalachian Power Park prior to the Charleston Dirty Birds contest against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

Blass, who won 103 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates before going on to be their Radio and TV Color Commentator for 36 years retired in 2019. Blass is the last National League Pitcher to throw a complete game victory in a World Series Game 7 (1971 World Series against the Baltimore Orioles). It was his second complete game victory in that series which, in most cases, would have earned him a World Series MVP trophy if not for the tremendous performance of the late great, Roberto Clemente.

Blass donned a Charleston Charlies unform in 1973 as he tried to regain the form that made him one of the top Major League pitchers from 1969-1972. Blass retired at the end of the 1973 Charlies season.

"The Charleston community, which has a very large Pittsburgh Pirates fan base, has been fortunate to have been able to listen to Steve's insightful and light-hearted demeanor in the broadcast booth for 36 years and this is a great opportunity for those fans to show their appreciation of a truly good person who had a successful baseball life while never taking himself too seriously" said Dirty Birds' President, Chuck Domino.

The Dirty Birds will hold a pre-game ceremony on the field to induct Blass into the Wall of Fame at Appalachian Power Park. After the pre-game ceremony, Blass will be signing autographs on the third base concourse for approximately 90 minutes. After the game, Megablast Fireworks will light up the sky over the ballpark and the World Famous "Crazy Hot Dog Vendor" will be making his one and only appearance of the 2022 Dirty Birds' season on the same night.

