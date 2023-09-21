Dirty Birds Team Manager Relieved of Duties

Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce Billy Horn has been relieved of his duties as the Dirty Birds' Team Manager. Horn managed the Dirty Birds from 2022-2023 and led the team to 109 wins in two years.

"Our organization has very high expectations on the field," said Dirty Birds' Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. "We appreciate the work and commitment by Billy, but this signals a step in a new direction. The search has begun for new leadership to bring this community a Championship and an organization that wins on and off the field."

The decision comes days after the 2023 season comes to a close for the Dirty Birds after finishing 56-70 on the year and third in the Atlantic League's South Division.

"I'd like to thank the entire Dirty Birds organization for the past two years appointed as the team's manager," said Billy Horn. "Thank you to everyone from ownership, front office staff, fans, community, and most importantly, the coaches, trainer, clubby, and the players. I want to wish the entire organization nothing but the best of luck in the future."

