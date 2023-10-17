Dirty Birds' Holiday Extravaganza Logo Unveiled

CHARLESTON, WV - All are invited to spend the holiday season with the Dirty Birds at the first-ever Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night presented by GoMart! From November 17-January 1, GoMart Ballpark will turn merry and bright with an avalanche of holiday cheer, larger-than-life decorations and enough lights to temporarily blind a reindeer. It is the most epic holiday light extravaganza in West Virginia-perhaps, the entire western hemisphere!

To pull it off, the Dirty Birds have partnered with the Florence Y'alls of the Frontier League, whose Deck The Y'alls Lightfest drew over 30,000 merry revelers out to their ballpark last year.

The six-week event will have something for everyone, with rides and games for kiddos, appearances by classic holiday characters, festive music, a holiday market and more. With plenty of sweets, eats, and spirits to enjoy, the ballpark won't be the only thing getting lit this season. Come make some new friends, bring some old ones, and enjoy some cold ones at the Dirty Birds Light the Night!

Event Highlights:

- More than two million lights choreographed to holiday classics

- Outdoor ice skating rink

- Holiday carnival and entertainers

- Christmas vendors

- Unique food and beverage

- Holiday music and caroling

- Fire pits with build-your-own s'mores

- Pictures with Santa Claus

- And more!

Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night presented by Go Mart runs from November 17 to January 1, with tickets starting at just $10. Tickets can be purchased in-person at Go Mart Ballpark or online at dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

