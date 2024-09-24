Dirty Birds Fall to York in Game One of Championship Series

Charleston, WV - The Dirty Birds fell to York 7-3 in game one of the Championship Series. The loss gives York 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Dirty Birds only had one hit in the contest while York strung together 12. Despite the one hit, Charleston led 3-2 in the eighth inning. Aneuris Rosario gave up four runs in the eighth inning and was handed the loss.

The Dirty Birds host the final game at GoMart Ballpark Wednesday 6:35pm as they try to even the series before traveling to York on Friday.

