Dirty Birds Drop Game Two of Championship Series to York

September 26, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Dirty Birds fell to York 19-4 in game two of the Championship Series. The loss gives York 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Dirty Birds pitching staff struggled to find the strike zone as they walked 12 Revolution batters. York scored their 19 runs off those 12 walks and 15 hits. Charleston scored their four runs off six walks and nine hits.

The Dirty Birds travel to York for the final games of the series starting Friday at 6:30pm.

