Dirty Birds celebrate record-setting year with 314,000 people GoMart Ballpark

(Charleston, WV) - With one last chance this evening for people to bask in the glow of the Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night, presented by GoMart, the Charleston Dirty Birds will be celebrating the new year with a Closing Night/Opening Day promotion tonight and looking back on 2023, when well over 300,000 people came through GoMart Ballpark for ballgames and special events.

"This has been a record-setting year for your hometown team and GoMart Ballpark between Dirty Birds baseball games, college, high school and other baseball tournaments, charity events, concerts, Savannah Bananas and especially Light the Night," said Dirty Birds owner and CEO Andy Shea. "By the time we close out Light the Night tonight, we project that more than 120,000 people will have come to enjoy this amazing experience, and that means about 314,000 will have come to GoMart Ballpark in the past year, making this place a year-round destination of family fun for the first time."

As part of the celebration, the Dirty Birds are planning a New Year's Day promotion this evening to mark the transition from the holiday season to the baseball season, which begins in slightly less than four months.

People who attend tonight's final night of the Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night, presented by GoMart will have a chance to win sets of four tickets to the Dirty Birds home opener against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks on April 25, 2024.

"Our promotion, 'From Closing Night to Opening Day,' means that several fans will have a chance to celebrate the final night of our two-million-light holiday light show and join us back here on April 25 to celebrate the beginning of our new season of Dirty Birds baseball," said Dirty Birds General Manager Ben Blum. "Fans will be able to register at the Tudor's Gino's Fan Assistance Center to win a set of four tickets to our baseball season opener, and we will draw winners at 6 pm and 8 pm."

So you can be among the fans to enjoy both experiences, the final evening of the Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night, presented by GoMart will be open from 5 pm to 9 pm, and gates will open at 5:30 pm for the home opening game on April 25 with a first pitch of the new season scheduled for 6:35 pm.

