Dirty Birds Advance to Championship Series

September 22, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Dirty Birds defeated Gastonia Saturday night to advance to the Atlantic League Championship Series. This marks the first championship appearance since 2008.

The Dirty Birds defeated Gastonia 12-10 in game four after trailing 7-0 in the second inning. Stevie Ledesma earned the win after throwing 4.1 scoreless innings. Ledesma was named the Southern Division MVP. In Charleston's game one win, he threw three scoreless innings in extra innings.

Charleston scored their 12 runs off 17 hits. Phillip Ervin hit two home runs while Rusber Estrada and Keon Barnum had one home run.

The Atlantic League Championship Series begins Tuesday, September 24 in Charleston against the York Revolution. Wednesday will also be at GoMart Ballpark. York will host games three, four, and five Friday-Sunday.

The Dirty Birds would like to extend a thank you to GoMart for being their official playoff sponsor. For more informatiob about the playoffs, go to dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.