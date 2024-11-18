Dirty Birds, AARP Team up for 'Mobility Friendly Night' Thursday Evening

November 18, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - AARP-West Virginia and the Charleston Dirty Birds are working together to make it easier for people with mobility issues to enjoy the Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night, presented by Go-Mart. With expertise and assistance from the University of Charleston Occupational Therapy Department as well, Light the Night will host its first-ever Mobility Friendly Night this Thursday, November 21 from 5 to 9pm at GoMart Ballpark.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with AARP to continue making Light The Night as accessible as possible for every single person," said Charleston Dirty Birds owner and CEO Andy Shea. "This Ballpark truly is for everyone."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Dirty Birds and AARP on this meaningful initiative as we integrate our new program into the community," said Nicole LaRue, University of Charleston Associate Professor in the Occupational Therapy Master's Program. "Occupational therapy is dedicated to helping individuals participate in activities they find meaningful, and this event perfectly aligns with that purpose. Our Master of Science in Occupational Therapy students are eager to support individuals with mobility challenges during the event while applying their expertise to enhance accessibility and inclusivity. By assisting participants and making recommendations for adaptations to pathways, seating, and the overall experience, our students aim to create a more accessible and enjoyable community program."

"Light The Night is a destination attraction for the Capital City, bringing thousands of visitors and a big economic impact to our community. AARP is proud to support these ongoing efforts to make this family holiday event even more accessible to people with all types of physical challenges, including those that come with age," said Gaylene Miller, AARP West Virginia State Director. "We thank the Charleston Dirty Birds for taking these mobility friendly steps to improve the ways people of all ages can navigate, explore and enjoy their visit to GoMart Ballpark this holiday season."

There are several picnic tables and benches throughout the concourse and walking path on the field to assist those in need for opportunity to rest. "In partnership with AARP and United Rentals we also have golf carts available for those who will require assistance getting around the facility," said Ben Blum, Dirty Birds General Manager.

"We also want every student to develop a pattern of community involvement, recognizing that the foundation of our society rests on active engagement," said LaRue. "By participating in opportunities like this, we hope to inspire our graduates to take leadership responsibility and initiative in shaping organizations, institutions, and communities. This partnership allows us to foster meaningful connections and promote greater participation for everyone."

With these goals in mind and plans in motion, "Mobility Friendly Night" this coming Thursday will be like a pilot project. If the improvements succeed to help more people enjoy the show, the leadership and planning team will explore options for more Mobility Friendly Nights between Thursday night and January 1, 2025, the last night of this year's light show. For tickets and more information, go to dblightthenight.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.