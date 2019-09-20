Dinner Under the Stars Supports Baseballtown Charities

(Reading, PA) - America's Classic Ballpark hosted the fourth annual Diamonds & Dreams Dinner Under the Stars on Thursday night, with all proceeds from tickets sold donated directly to Baseballtown Charities.

In 2002, the R-Phils established Baseballtown Charities, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded to keep baseball alive in Reading, so children can benefit from the many life lessons the game teaches. Since that time, Baseballtown Charities has been a part of many projects throughout the community.

The Dream League was formed to give those with physical and mental disabilities the chance to enjoy the game of baseball. Teams play on a custom-designed turf field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries. The Dream League was created to allow anyone with physical or cognitive disabilities to play baseball, and there are no age requirements or barriers to participate.

In addition to the Dream League, Baseballtown Charities' key projects have included the opening of Gordon Hoodak Stadium, Baer Park, and Oakbrook Park, and the creation of the Rip It for Life program, which provides local children and adolescents the opportunity and instruction to grow as players, and as people.

Thursday's Dinner Under the Stars event welcomed attendees with a cocktail hour on the diamond, featuring Stockertown Beverage, Sly Fox Brewing Company, St. Boniface Brewing Company, and Adelphia Seafood.

President of Baseballtown Charities Chuck Domino, Fightin Phils General Manager/Vice President of Baseballtown Charities Scott Hunsicker, and Executive Director of Baseballtown Charities Tonya Petrunak presented opening remarks, and recognized Dream League/Rip It for Life players and contributors in attendance.

With tables strewn across the outfield grass, attendees enjoyed a delicious dinner featuring the work of local chefs Tim Twiford (Redners Market), Josenoly Capitle (Crowne Plaza), Brad Fisher (Berkshire Country Club), and George Zeppos (Willoughby's on Park). A variety of desserts were provided by Cakes & Candies by Maryellen, Sweet Ride Ice Cream, and Sweet Street Desserts. The Uptown Band performed to a sea of guests adorned in white, as part of the night's "Beisbol Blanco" theme.

The event also gave a spotlight to families who have been positively affected by the endeavors of Baseballtown Charities. Guests had the opportunity to hear the uplifting stories of Melissa Noyes and her son Ryan, and Miriam Feliciano.

To donate to Baseballtown Charities, visit https://one.bidal.net/baseballtown. For more information on Baseballtown Charities and the Dream League, visit www.baseballtown.org.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the Fightins on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins.

