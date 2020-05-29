Dining on the Diamond Extended

After selling out all tables for "Dining on the Diamond" at McCoy Stadium on Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, the Pawtucket Red Sox today added Sunday, June 7, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Following current Rhode Island guidelines for outdoor dining, the club will have 20 tables with up to 5 people per table on the infield of the iconic baseball diamond. The club will also provide Curbside Pick Up on this new date as well.

Patrons can make reservations now at pawsox.com.

Fans can also call 401-724-7300, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday, to receive personal service from the PawSox staff. Visit pawsox.com for more information!

