Mets Catcher Rene Rivera Plays for Virtual Division Title Tonight at 6:30 Live on Twitch

May 29, 2020 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





New York Mets catcher René Rivera can clinch a playoff spot tonight in the virtual league he is playing in against other International League teams on the "MLB The Show 20" video game. René will be playing two games tonight that will be streamed live at Twitch.tv/SyracuseMets beginning at 6:30 p.m. If René wins one of those games, he will clinch the division title and be one of the four players/teams to make the playoffs.

Over the last five weeks, René has been participating in a virtual league on the "MLB The Show 20" video game against other teams in the International League. Every week, there are three games that are played that count for the team's overall record. René plays one game against the computer and one game against a member of another team's front office. René is undefeated in those games with an 8-0 record. He is the only player in the league with an undefeated record. Additionally, the other team's front office member plays one game against the Syracuse Mets computer team. Syracuse's computer team is 1-3 in those games. Overall, René and the Syracuse Mets have a combined 9-3 record, which is tied for the best record in the league.

Tonight, René is playing against a member of the Louisville Bats' front office and a game against the Louisville Bats' computer team. The first game will be played at 6:30 p.m. with the second game to follow. Each game will take about 45 minutes. René will answer and respond to viewers' questions and comments that are submitted through the stream's chat. Syracuse Mets broadcaster Michael Tricarico will also be commentating on the action and chatting with René throughout the broadcast.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.