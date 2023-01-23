Diego Goris Headlines First Wave of Dirty Birds Added to the 2023 Roster

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce four players joining the 2023 roster. Popular infielder, Diego Goris, is returning to Charleston for the 2023 season. Goris started his career in the Dominican Summer League with the Pittsburgh Pirates and played in the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres organizations. With 295 at-bats in 2022, he slashed .251/ .288/ .312 during his first season in Charleston.

"We are extremely thrilled to have Diego Goris back in Charleston for the 2023 campaign," said Dirty Birds' Manager, Billy Horn. "Diego is a great personality and a wonderful clubhouse presence. He will be our everyday shortstop where he did an outstanding job in 2022."

In addition to Goris, the Dirty Birds are adding former major leaguer, Yefri Perez, to the 2023 roster. Perez made his Major League debut with the Miami Marlins in 2016. In 2022, he played his first season in the Atlantic League slashing .276/.326/.415 with the York Revolution.

"Being able to sign a player of the caliber of Yefri Perez is an immediate and major upgrade for our ball club," said Billy Horn. "He is a versatile player in both the infield and outfield and will bring a world of experience to our team."

INF/OF Aldrem Corredor (AA) and LHP Joe Testa (AA) also join the Dirty Birds' roster for the 2023 campaign.

The Dirty Birds start the 2023 season on the road in Staten Island on April 28 before returning to Charleston for their home opener on May 9 at GoMart Ballpark. Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. For more information or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

