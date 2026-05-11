Diego Abitia with the Bike?!?!

Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video







Diego Abitia equalized with four minutes to play on a spectacular bicycle kick to earn El Paso Locomotive FC a 2-2 draw against New Mexico United on Wednesday night at Isotopes Park after Greg Hurst had given New Mexico a first-half lead with his first two goals of the season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.