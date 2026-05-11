Diego Abitia with the Bike?!?!
Published on May 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video
Diego Abitia equalized with four minutes to play on a spectacular bicycle kick to earn El Paso Locomotive FC a 2-2 draw against New Mexico United on Wednesday night at Isotopes Park after Greg Hurst had given New Mexico a first-half lead with his first two goals of the season.
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