Sports stats

CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Devin Veresuk Comes up with a HUGE Interception: CFL

June 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats get the home crowd on their feet as Devin Veresuk adds to their lead late in the third quarter with a 36-yard TD.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics



Canadian Football League Stories from June 27, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central