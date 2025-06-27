Devin Veresuk Comes up with a HUGE Interception: CFL
June 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats get the home crowd on their feet as Devin Veresuk adds to their lead late in the third quarter with a 36-yard TD.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
