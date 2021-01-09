Devils Sign St. Denis, Martel, and Brodeur to AHL Contracts

Forward Travis St. Denis with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils today signed forwards Travis St. Denis and Danick Martel and goaltender Jeremy Brodeur to one-year, American Hockey League contracts. The announcement was made by Binghamton Devils General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

St. Denis, 28, spent the past four seasons with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers where he totaled 65 goals and 71 assists for 136 points in 259 games. Prior to his professional career, the left-shooting forward played four seasons at Quinnipiac University where recorded 60 goals and 65 assists for 125 points in 162 games. St. Denis served as the team's alternate captain his senior year.

Martel, 26, played for both the Syracuse Crunch and Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2019-20 season and had 20 goals and 19 assists for 39 points in 60 games. In 263 AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Syracuse, and Springfield, the left-shooting forward has 88 goals and 72 assists for 160 points. Martel has played in 13 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay Lightning and has two assists.

Brodeur, 24, recorded a shutout in in one game this season for the Southern Professional Hockey League's Knoxville Ice Bears. During the 2019-20 season, the goaltender saw time with Peoria (SPHL) and HK Budapest (Erste Liga). In 60 career ECHL games with the Allen Americans and Norfolk Admirals, the left-catching netminder has a 3.48 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Brodeur helped lead the Oshawa Generals to an OHL Championship and a Memorial Cup in the 2014-15 season.

