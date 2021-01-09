Florida Panthers Assign Five to Syracuse Crunch

January 9, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have assigned forwards Henry Bowlby and Serron Noel and defensemen Jake Massie, John Ludvig and Max Gildon to the Syracuse Crunch.

Bowlby, 23, skated with Harvard University last season tallying eight goals and eight assists in 31 games. In three seasons with Harvard, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward has accumulated 45 points (21g, 24a) in 84 games.

Noel, 20, appeared in 20 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL last season recording five goals and 13 assists. He also skated in 28 games with the Oshawa Rangers tallying 13 goals and 16 assists. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound forward has totaled 202 points (88g, 114a) in 241 career OHL games with Kitchener and Oshawa. Noel was selected by the Panthers in the second round, 34th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

Massie, 23, played in 29 games with the Springfield Thunderbirds last season earning three goals and two assists. He also appeared in two contests with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL recording one goal. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round, 156th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Ludvig, 20, skated in 60 games with the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL last season tallying 17 goals and 45 assists. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound blueliner has totaled 87 points (24g, 63a) in 169 career WHL games with Portland since 2017. Ludvig was selected by the Panthers in the third round, 69th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Gildon, 21, played in 34 games with the University of New Hampshire last season recording seven goals and 22 assists. In three seasons with UNH, the 6-foot-3, 191-pound defenseman tallied 73 points (21g, 52a) in 101 games. Gildon was selected by the Panthers in the third round, 66th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Tickets packages for the 2020-21 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2021

Florida Panthers Assign Five to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.