Desert Dogs Topped by Philadelphia Wings 15 - 9

December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (0-4) were back in Las Vegas tonight at Lee's Family Forum, hoping for revenge against the Philadelphia Wings (2-1), who defeated them last week. However, despite a hard-fought battle, the Wings topped the Desert Dogs again with a final score of 15 - 9.

Philadelphia came out strong in the first quarter, scoring three straight goals to take an early 3-0 lead. It seemed like a repeat of last week until Desert Dogs captain Connor Kirst stepped up, netting his first goal of the season to get his team on the board. Jack Hannah continued his red-hot start to the year, adding a goal shortly after. Hannah has now scored in every game this season and ranks third in the NLL with 10 goals. Before the quarter ended, Jacob Ruest and Kyle Killen each found the back of the net for Las Vegas, but the Wings managed to tie it up at 4 - 4 with another goal of their own.

Momentum seemed to shift in the second quarter as the Desert Dogs took their first lead of the game with a sharp goal from Dylan Watson. However, the Wings quickly extinguished that spark, responding with four unanswered goals to jump ahead 8 - 5. Tensions from the last boiled over into this game, as every play had an altercation. The Desert Dogs would need a big third and fourth quarter to defend the den successfully.

The Desert Dogs rookie, Adam Poitras, sparked the comeback push in the third quarter when he walked down Broadway and ripped a shot past the Wings' goalie. Although Poitras ignited the momentum, Philly quickly responded to maintain their three-goal lead. Las Vegas continued to close the gap with a highlight-reel goal by Barclay Goodwin, who outran a Wings defender on a fast break and scored a one-handed snipe over the goalie's shoulder. However, the story of the game was Philadelphia's ability to score again, which they did to extend their lead to 10 - 7 at the end of the third.

The Desert Dogs could not stop the barrage of shots and goals in the fourth quarter, conceding two early scores. However, the guys in black and white had had enough of the physical play. Veteran David Brock dropped the gloves to fight a Wings player, hoping to spark something within the team to wake them up. It was fruitless effort, as they continued to let in goals. While Casey Jackson and Jack Hannah managed to tally a goal on the scoresheet, it would not affect the game's outcome. The Philadelphia Wings secured back-to-back wins against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs with a final score of 15 - 9. The Pack has now lost all four games this season and five straight dating back to the final game of the 2023-24 campaign.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from December 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.