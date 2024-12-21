Player Transactions

December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Curtis Knight on the Active Roster from the Hold Out List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Austin Hasen on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Robert Church on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag.)

